Hungary started blackmailing the EU against the background of the conflict with Ukraine

Official Budapest began to demand that the European Union act as a mediator in resolving the conflict with Ukraine regarding the cessation of oil transit from one of the largest Russian suppliers, Lukoil PJSC.

Hungary and Slovakia are trying to put pressure on Brussels

As journalists managed to find out, on July 24, the European Commission was forced to convene a meeting of the so-called trade committee following the demands of Hungary and Slovakia.

The latter are increasingly complaining that Ukraine's latest decisions are a serious threat to their energy security.

Despite this, the official Brussels made it clear that it does not see any impact on the supply of oil to the European Union as of today.

However, this statement did not stop the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's team.

We are counting on the European Commission and we expect that it will not let us down, — said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó in Bucharest. Share

Moreover, the diplomat even began to blackmail the EU, threatening that Budapest will be forced to resort to the dispute settlement mechanism if the European authorities do not solve this problem.

The EU is enraged by the latest provocations by Orban and his team

European leaders are aware that the Hungarian prime minister is again trying to drive the EU into a dead end.

What is important to understand is that this is not his first attempt at blackmail against Ukraine.

Official Brussels remembers the long-term efforts of Viktor Orban, which were aimed at blocking aid to Kyiv and easing sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The EU was angered by Orbán's decision earlier this month to use the rotating presidency of the bloc, currently led by Hungary, to conduct a fake "peacekeeping mission" without the consent of Kyiv or Brussels. Share

The European Union is also considering how much the shutdown of Lukoil is a problem of energy security, and how much a political problem for Orban.