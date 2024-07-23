The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, said that his country will block financial aid to Ukraine from the EU in the amount of 6.5 billion euros in response to restrictions on the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Siyarto said that the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU states that Kyiv does not have the right to completely or partially interrupt the transit of energy carriers through its territory to EU countries.

According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, it will be difficult for the European Commission to provide Ukraine with support in this matter.

At the same time, Sijarto threatened that his country does not plan to limit itself to a complaint to the EU.

I made it clear that until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about the payment of 6.5 billion euros in compensation for arms deliveries from the European Peacekeeping Program. Because what will the payment of 6.5 billion euros, which we facilitate, look like while Ukraine threatens the security of our energy supply? I believe that the situation here is crystal clear, and the European Commission should really put pressure on Ukraine in order to allow Lukoil to supply oil through Ukraine again, - says Sijarto. Share

What is known about Hungary's constant threats to Ukraine

Recently, Siyarto threatened Ukraine with an arbitration court in case of refusal to resume oil exports of the Russian company Lukoil.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, states that Hungary does not receive a sufficient amount of oil in the absence of transit from Russia through Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv's decision to stop transit allegedly "is a clear violation of the Association Agreement with the EU."

He stated that because of this, Hungary supposedly has the right to initiate consultations during which the EC should represent the interests of the EU member state.

But if it is not possible to reach an agreement with Ukraine, then there is a possibility of starting an arbitration court and holding a hearing within 40 days.