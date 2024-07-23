The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, said that his country will block financial aid to Ukraine from the EU in the amount of 6.5 billion euros in response to restrictions on the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Points of attention
- Hungary's Foreign Ministry threatens to block 6.5 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine from the EU in response to restrictions on the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
- Peter Szijarto announces the possibility of initiating an arbitration court, citing Ukraine's violation of the EU agreement by interrupting the energy carriers' transit.
- The escalating tensions highlight the importance of energy security and the complex dynamics between Hungary, Ukraine, and the EU.
- Hungary's stance underscores the challenges in EU-Ukraine relations and the need for diplomatic intervention to resolve the dispute.
- The threat of blocking financial aid underscores the high stakes involved and the potential implications for both Hungary and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
Siyarto said that the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU states that Kyiv does not have the right to completely or partially interrupt the transit of energy carriers through its territory to EU countries.
According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, it will be difficult for the European Commission to provide Ukraine with support in this matter.
At the same time, Sijarto threatened that his country does not plan to limit itself to a complaint to the EU.
What is known about Hungary's constant threats to Ukraine
Recently, Siyarto threatened Ukraine with an arbitration court in case of refusal to resume oil exports of the Russian company Lukoil.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, states that Hungary does not receive a sufficient amount of oil in the absence of transit from Russia through Ukraine.
According to him, Kyiv's decision to stop transit allegedly "is a clear violation of the Association Agreement with the EU."
He stated that because of this, Hungary supposedly has the right to initiate consultations during which the EC should represent the interests of the EU member state.
But if it is not possible to reach an agreement with Ukraine, then there is a possibility of starting an arbitration court and holding a hearing within 40 days.
