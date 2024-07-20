Slovakia does not receive oil from Lukoil due to Ukrainian sanctions

As the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia, Maria Pavlusyk reported, the supply of Russian oil to Slovakia has not stopped completely, but they are no longer from Lukoil, which Ukraine included in the sanctions list.

TASR notes that a long-term supply shortage could adversely affect the operation of the refinery in Bratislava. Despite a gradual shift to alternative suppliers, two-thirds of the oil it processes is still of Russian origin.

On July 17, Lukoil stopped supplying oil to Hungary due to Ukrainian sanctions.

How much oil production fell in the Russian Federation

Russian output fell to an average of 5.21 million barrels per day in February, the lowest since early October, according to Bloomberg estimates.

According to the source, reduced processing at PJSC Rosneft's Ryazan refinery, PJSC Lukoil's Volgograd plant, as well as the independent Ilskyi and Afipskyi plants — all of which are likely to have been attacked by Ukrainian drones in recent weeks — have led to lower rates and processing for the last week.

Bloomberg notes that seaborne crude oil exports fell by about 290,000 barrels per day in the week to February 11.