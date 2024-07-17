UK, EU to strengthen inspections of Russian shadow oil fleet

Britain plans to appeal to a group of European countries to take action against the so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that Russia uses to evade international sanctions.

How the Russian oil fleet will be checked

As noted, several governments in this regard plan to approve the plan on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday, according to a draft statement available to the agency. The meeting will be held in Great Britain.

The countries aim to share information about Russia's "shadow fleet," coordinate their responses to the risks posed by its ships and intermediaries, and "work with the private sector and other maritime stakeholders to address this threat," the draft statement said.

For this, officials and experts from different countries will create a response group and hold meetings to urgently "take concrete measures."

Russia's "shadow fleet" poses a threat to our countries and others that depend on the world's seas and oceans. Many ships of this "shadow fleet" are not insured and poorly maintained. Many of them engage in activities that violate basic safety and environmental standards and regulations, said the document, which is subject to change before it is signed at the end of this week. Share

According to one of the interlocutors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, in the future, even more ships of the Russian "shadow fleet" may be subject to sanctions.

The G7 decided to tackle Russia's oil and gas business seriously

After the G7 summit in Italy, the countries drafted a joint statement.

We will continue to exert significant pressure on Russia's revenues from energy and other raw materials," says the draft statement, which is expected to be published on June 14. Share

The G7 price limit on Russian oil and petroleum products prohibits Western shipowners, insurers, and intermediaries from providing vessels and services for cargoes whose prices exceed the threshold values.

While the restrictions have led to the abandonment of Western insurance and the need for alternatives, Moscow has been able to avoid much of the fallout by building a fleet of tankers operating in hard-to-monitor jurisdictions and turning to non-Western service providers to deliver cargo to new markets such as India.