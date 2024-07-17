UK, EU to strengthen inspections of Russian shadow oil fleet

Britain plans to appeal to a group of European countries to take action against the so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that Russia uses to evade international sanctions.
Points of attention
- Great Britain and EU countries plan to increase inspections of the Russian oil tanker fleet, which is used to avoid sanctions.
- The G7 decided to increase pressure on Russia's energy revenues through price restrictions and limits on Russian oil.
- The rejection of Western insurance forced Russia to turn to non-Western suppliers for the delivery of goods to new markets.
- The EU's new anti-Russian sanctions are aimed at the "shadow fleet" tankers used by Russia.
How the Russian oil fleet will be checked
As noted, several governments in this regard plan to approve the plan on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday, according to a draft statement available to the agency. The meeting will be held in Great Britain.
The countries aim to share information about Russia's "shadow fleet," coordinate their responses to the risks posed by its ships and intermediaries, and "work with the private sector and other maritime stakeholders to address this threat," the draft statement said.
For this, officials and experts from different countries will create a response group and hold meetings to urgently "take concrete measures."
According to one of the interlocutors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, in the future, even more ships of the Russian "shadow fleet" may be subject to sanctions.
The G7 decided to tackle Russia's oil and gas business seriously
After the G7 summit in Italy, the countries drafted a joint statement.
The G7 price limit on Russian oil and petroleum products prohibits Western shipowners, insurers, and intermediaries from providing vessels and services for cargoes whose prices exceed the threshold values.
While the restrictions have led to the abandonment of Western insurance and the need for alternatives, Moscow has been able to avoid much of the fallout by building a fleet of tankers operating in hard-to-monitor jurisdictions and turning to non-Western service providers to deliver cargo to new markets such as India.
On June 24, the EU Council announced new anti-Russian sanctions aimed at against tankers that are part of the oil "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.
