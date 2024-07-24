Slovakia is trying to intimidate Ukraine after banning the transit of Russian oil
Slovakia is trying to intimidate Ukraine after banning the transit of Russian oil

Peter Pellegrini
Source:  Dennik N

The President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, issued threats to Ukraine due to the suspension of Lukoil oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

  • Slovakia chose the tact of threats and intimidation towards Ukraine in order to change its decision.
  • Hungary also joined this process, threatening to block financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund.
  • The joint convening of the EU trade policy committee indicates the serious intentions of Hungary and Slovakia to increase pressure on Brussels and Kyiv.

Slovakia is furious because of Ukraine's decision

Peter Pellegrini once again drew attention to the fact that Bratislava helps Ukraine with gas reversion, as well as with the supply of electricity.

If the situation is not corrected, we will be forced to react, — said the President of Slovakia.

He also expressed the opinion that his country, they say, does not deserve such an approach from Kyiv.

It is worth noting that the head of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kaliniak, made a separate statement on this matter.

The latter began to claim that by stopping the transit of Russian oil, the Ukrainian authorities are "risking a lot."

Ukraine's actions were irresponsible, the minister noted cynically.

Hungary has threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine

On July 23, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijarto, made it clear that Viktor Orbán's team will block 6.5 billion euros in payments from the European Peace Fund to compensate for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, the blackmail will continue until the problem with Lukoil's oil transit is resolved.

I also made it clear that until Ukraine resolves this issue, everyone should forget about the payment of 6.5 billion euros in compensation for arms transfers from the European Peace Fund, because what would it look like if we facilitated the payment of 6.5 billion euros, while Ukraine threatens the security of our energy supply, — said Peter Sijarto.

Hungary and Slovakia initiated the convening of the Committee on Trade Policy at the European Commission to discuss Ukraine's decision.

