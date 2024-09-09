Fico once again scandalized himself with a statement about Ukraine
Fico once again scandalized himself with a statement about Ukraine

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  TASR

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that "Nazi and fascist" troops are operating in Ukraine, and the world community is "silently putting up with" this.

Points of attention

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stirred controversy with his statement about Nazi and fascist troops operating in Ukraine.
  • The international community has reacted with condemnation to Fico's remarks, citing concerns about Russian propaganda and disinformation.
  • Slovakia accused the previous government of treason for providing military aid to Ukraine, leading to a criminal complaint and allegations of abuse of office.
  • Fico's return to power saw a promise to end military aid to Kyiv, highlighting the political shifts and alliances in Slovakia regarding Ukrainian-Russian relations.
  • The statement has sparked discussions about the historical context of fascism and Nazism, as well as the implications of such rhetoric in contemporary geopolitics.

Fico made an ambiguous statement about Ukraine

In the spirit of Russian propaganda, the odious Slovak politician saw Nazis and fascists in Ukraine.

He said this during the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust and racial violence.

We all talk about fascism, Nazism, and at the same time we silently put up with the fact that there are units in Ukraine that have a very clear label, which is associated with movements that we consider dangerous and forbidden today.

Robert Fitzo

Robert Fitzo

Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to him, the world is full of "untruths and lies", because on the one hand they talk about committed crimes, and on the other hand, incredible compromises are made over time that offend the victims of the Holocaust and racial violence.

The international community must recognize that it cannot be allowed that troops who use Nazi labels, who often behave in this way, are fighting in Ukraine.

Slovakia has accused the previous government of treason for aiding Ukraine

The pro-Russian government of Slovakia accused its predecessor of treason and abuse of office in connection with the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense filed a criminal complaint against the previous government, including former Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, saying the interim government had no right to make such a fundamental decision that left Slovakia without air defense after it sent all 13 of its MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Robert Fico promised to end military aid to Kyiv after returning to power last year. The previous administration led by Eduard Geger, a staunch ally of Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression, failed to win a vote of confidence in parliament and was in a caretaker government regime even before it decided to send military aircraft to Ukraine.

