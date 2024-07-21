The leader of Slovakia, Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position, held telephone talks with the head of the government of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

What Shmyhal and Fico discussed

The Slovak prime minister told his Ukrainian colleague that he does not agree with adding the Russian company Lukoil to the sanctions list.

As you know, its oil was also used by the Slovnaft refinery.

Robert Fizo also added that he considers these sanctions "ridiculous". He continues to claim that they are not attacking the aggressor country Russia, but are only harming individual members of the European Union.

The Slovakian leader complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's decision means that the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft, part of the Hungarian MOL group, will receive 40% less oil than it needs for processing.

This will have an impact not only on the Slovak market, but may also lead to the cessation of supplies of oil produced at Slovnaft to Ukraine, which make up almost a tenth of all Ukrainian consumption. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fizo tries to solve the problem, but so far he does not succeed

According to the government office, the Prime Minister of Slovakia has been actively discussing this issue with the relevant members of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as with MOL representatives, for several days in a row.

Earlier this week, the Slovak Ministry of Economy officially confirmed the suspension of transit of Russian oil.

According to representatives of the department, despite the fact that the Russian "Lukoil" provided part of the supplies to Slovnaft, the oil refinery ensured the supply of Russian oil from another supplier, and also ordered oil from alternative sources.

The authorities of Ukraine, in particular Denys Shmyhal, have not yet commented on complaints and criticism from Robert Fitso.