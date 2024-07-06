Fico made the first public statement after the assassination and reacted to the events in the Kremlin - a video

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance in two months after the assassination attempt and serious injury.

Fico praised Orban for his "peacemaking" visit to Kyiv and Moscow

Fico came to Devin Castle in Bratislava on the occasion of the celebration of the arrival of Saints Cyril and Methodius. The event took place under strict security conditions. Only invited guests — ministers, deputies, ambassadors, etc. — were allowed into the castle.

There were no opposition representatives at the event, and the public or the media could watch from a nearby hill and listen through a telebridge. Fizo brought a government limousine - the lens managed to capture only how he gets out of the car, there is no record of his arrival or departure from the stage. Immediately after the speech, the prime minister got into a limousine and left the castle.

During the speech, Fizo criticized the "ridiculous" progressive and liberal ideologies, which he said "spread like cancer and are like poison".

I do not want Slovakia to be among the countries that make a caricature of Western civilization. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

In addition, he praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his trips to Kyiv and Moscow. Fizo stated that "if health allowed, I really wanted to join him."

Attempt on Fizo: what is known

On May 15, after the government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova, an attempt was made on the life of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. The politician was hospitalized in serious condition due to gunshot wounds.

According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Slovakia, the perpetrator of the attempt fired five shots at Robert Fico. Slovak police charged 71-year-old Yura K.

The hospital where the Slovak prime minister was hospitalized after receiving injuries said that Fico's condition was "stabilized, but remained very serious."