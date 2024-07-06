Fico made the first public statement after the assassination and reacted to the events in the Kremlin - a video

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance in two months after the assassination attempt and serious injury.
Points of attention
- Robert Fico praised Viktor Orbán for his "peacemaking visit" to Kyiv and Moscow and expressed his desire to participate in similar trips.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi strongly condemned the attempt on Fico and expressed his support for Slovakia.
- At the meeting between Putin and Orban in the Kremlin, the situation in Ukraine was brought up for discussion and they declared readiness "for a peaceful settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Fico praised Orban for his "peacemaking" visit to Kyiv and Moscow
Fico came to Devin Castle in Bratislava on the occasion of the celebration of the arrival of Saints Cyril and Methodius. The event took place under strict security conditions. Only invited guests — ministers, deputies, ambassadors, etc. — were allowed into the castle.
There were no opposition representatives at the event, and the public or the media could watch from a nearby hill and listen through a telebridge. Fizo brought a government limousine - the lens managed to capture only how he gets out of the car, there is no record of his arrival or departure from the stage. Immediately after the speech, the prime minister got into a limousine and left the castle.
During the speech, Fizo criticized the "ridiculous" progressive and liberal ideologies, which he said "spread like cancer and are like poison".
In addition, he praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his trips to Kyiv and Moscow. Fizo stated that "if health allowed, I really wanted to join him."
Attempt on Fizo: what is known
On May 15, after the government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova, an attempt was made on the life of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. The politician was hospitalized in serious condition due to gunshot wounds.
According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Slovakia, the perpetrator of the attempt fired five shots at Robert Fico. Slovak police charged 71-year-old Yura K.
The hospital where the Slovak prime minister was hospitalized after receiving injuries said that Fico's condition was "stabilized, but remained very serious."
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reacted to reports of an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia. He emphasized that Ukraine "strongly condemns this act of violence against the head of government of our neighboring partner state."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-