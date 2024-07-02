Orban tries to sway Zelenskyy to Putin's ceasefire proposal
Orban tries to sway Zelenskyy to Putin's ceasefire proposal

Orban and Zelenskyy
Читати українською

On the background of his visit to Kyiv on July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promoted the idea of an immediate truce, which is included in all "peace plans" of Russia. Still, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not agree to it.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy refused Orban's offer and continues to support Ukrainian diplomatic peace initiatives to end the war.
  • Orban claims that implementing Zelenskyy's "peace formula" will take a long time, but he does not criticize it.
  • The Ukrainian leader expressed his gratitude to Orban for his frank opinion and support of the European Union in the context of a peaceful war settlement.

What Zelenskyy and Orban talked about

The Hungarian leader did not hide from the journalists that he offered the president of Ukraine an immediate ceasefire on the current line of contact with the Russian army.

In addition, Orban unexpectedly added that he is not opposed to the "peace formula" of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, he said, he believes that it will take too long to implement.

According to the odious politician, the rules of international diplomacy complicate the situation.

Therefore, I asked Mr. President to consider whether it is not possible to act a little differently: to stop the fire and then hold negotiations with Russia. A ceasefire would speed up the pace of these negotiations.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Orban was unable to impose Putin's demands on Zelenskyy

As the Hungarian leader assured, he allegedly did not insist on his initiative and had not heard the arguments made by the President of Ukraine.

He thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyy "for his frank opinion on this issue and stated that he would convey what he heard to other leaders of the European Union.

Interestingly, the president of Ukraine avoided this question during his speech. Despite this, he reminded the audience that Hungary supported Ukraine's peace initiatives at the summit in Switzerland.

Hungary took part in the first Peace Summit and supported the summit's communiqué, and this indicates Hungary's readiness to be effective in order to return real long-term security, the Ukrainian leader noted.

