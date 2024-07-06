The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially reacted to the visit of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to Moscow for talks with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Orban in the Kremlin. How the authorities of Ukraine comment on it

Ukrainian diplomats draw attention to the fact that Viktor Orban made this trip without agreement or coordination with Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands from the head of the Hungarian government that there should be "no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine".

The agency reminded us that all Kyiv partners and allies must comply with this requirement.

In addition, the ministry emphasized that the only realistic way to restore a just peace remains the "peace formula" of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As evidenced by the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, in which Hungary also took part, more than a hundred states and international organizations share a vision of peace based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the UN Charter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Share

According to Ukrainian diplomats, the Peace Summit format is the main platform for finding ways to restore a just peace.

It is also emphasized that Kyiv is ready to continue work on the development of bilateral cooperation and European integration following the visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Kyiv.

What is important to know about Orban's visit to Russia

On July 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in the Kremlin for talks, including Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation began the meeting by mentioning the ultimatum for Kyiv.

According to the speaker of the Hungarian government, Orbán arrived in Moscow as part of his "peacemaking mission".

What is important to understand is that his visit to Russia takes place just a few days after a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Orbán did not inform the European Commission about his plans to visit Moscow and did not coordinate his actions with it.