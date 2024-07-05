On July 5, the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, met in Moscow with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

Putin decided to discuss "peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine" with Orban

During the talks between the two "leaders" of the countries, the issue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine was also raised. Dictator Putin began the meeting by mentioning the ultimatum for Kyiv.

The Kremlin dictator said that at the meeting he and Orban will have the opportunity to discuss "all the nuances" of the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, he emphasised that Orbán came to Moscow as the country's leader, presiding over the Council of the EU.

You probably know about my speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs very recently in Moscow. It outlines our position regarding a possible peaceful settlement. And, of course, I am ready to discuss the nuances with you, — said Putin.

Orban arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin after talks with Zelenskyy

Spokesman Bertalan Havashi said that Orban had arrived in Moscow as part of his "peacekeeping mission" and would meet with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

As part of his peacekeeping mission, Viktor Orbán arrived in Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, Gavashi said.

Viktor Orban published the first photo from his visit to Moscow on social networks. The image shows the government terminal "Vnukovo" against the background of the large inscription "Moscow".

It is worth noting that Orbán's press service added the logo of the Hungarian EU presidency to this photo despite Brussels’ emphasised that Orbán was exclusively representing his own country during his trip.

Putin dreams of "negotiations" with Ukraine

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said at the SCO Plus meeting that Russia could return to the so-called "Istanbul agreements" regarding peace between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. However, he recently announced other conditions for negotiations.

The dictator says that "the Istanbul agreements remain on the table and can be used as a basis for the continuation of these negotiations (with Ukraine — ed.)."

Putin also started lying about the fact that Russia never refused and "is now ready to continue peace negotiations (with Ukraine)."

According to the version of the ruler of the aggressor country, it seems that Ukraine itself refused to negotiate at the behest of Great Britain and the United States.

Putin also believes the "Istanbul agreements" will suit Ukraine because it seems to have "initialised" them.