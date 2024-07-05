Orban refused to organise peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country cannot take responsibility for peace negotiations in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, noting that it has "neither a mandate nor international political weight."

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be led by "big countries"

The presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary a mandate to promote peace in Ukraine, but Hungary can be "a good tool in the hands of people who want peace." The head of the Hungarian government said about it.

Viktor Orban shared his impressions after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Kyiv this week. He noted that Europe could do more to promote peace, but Hungary, which currently holds the EU presidency, does not have a mandate to do so.

Hungary cannot take responsibility for this; we do not have a mandate for this, nor the corresponding international political weight. We do not have an adequate national (gross) product, our army, and so on, but we can be a good instrument in the hands of the lords; we can be a good instrument in the hands of people who want peace. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Viktor Orban said that "big countries will lead peace negotiations."

During a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "not happy" with the idea of peace talks with the Russian Federation and a ceasefire.

According to Orbán, "everyone is afraid" that after the ceasefire, the other side will take advantage of it.

Orban refrained from commenting on questions about a possible meeting with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Orbán received a warning from Michel before he visited Moscow

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that Hungary, which began to preside over the European Union, has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the EU. This was announced against the background of information about the trip of the country's head, Viktor Orban, to Moscow for a meeting with the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Michel reminded Orban of the clear position of the European Union regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is how he commented on the X social network message about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's possible visit to Moscow on July 5.

The country presiding over the European Union does not have the authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the EU. Charles Michel President of the European Council

He emphasized that the position of the European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim.