Viktor Orban arrived in the capital of Russia as part of his "peacekeeping mission", it was noted in Budapest.

The Hungarian authorities called Orbán's visit to Moscow a "peacekeeping mission"

Spokesman Bertalan Havashi said that Orbán arrived in Moscow as part of his "peacekeeping mission" and will meet with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reports 444.hu.

As part of his peacekeeping mission, Viktor Orbán arrived in Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, Gavashi said. Share

Viktor Orban published the first photo from his visit to Moscow on social networks. The photo shows the government terminal "Vnukovo" against the background of the large inscription "Moscow".

It is worth noting that Orbán's press service added the logo of the Hungarian EU presidency to this photo, despite the fact that Brussels emphasized that Orbán was exclusively representing his own country during his trip.

Propaganda media also released a video of Orban's meeting with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Orban refused to organise peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country cannot take responsibility for peace negotiations in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, noting that it has "neither a mandate nor international political weight."

The presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary a mandate to promote peace in Ukraine, but Hungary can be "a good tool in the hands of people who want peace." This was said by the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban shared his impressions after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Kyiv this week. He noted that Europe could do more to promote peace, but Hungary currently holds the EU presidency and does not have a mandate.

Hungary cannot take responsibility for this. We do not have a mandate for this, nor the corresponding international political weight. We do not have an adequate national (gross) product, our army, and so on, but we can be a good tool in the hands of the masters, in the hands of people who want peace. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Viktor Orban said that "big countries will lead peace negotiations."