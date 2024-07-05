EU states leaders, NATO chief criticise Orban's visit to Putin

On July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán paid an unexpected visit to the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The leaders of Estonia and the Czech Republic and the Secretary General of NATO made loud statements about this.
Stoltenberg reacted to Orban's visit to Moscow
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow.
He said this at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.
Stoltenberg reminded the NATO allies that Orbán had previously travelled to Moscow and told them about these trips. The Secretary-General hopes there will be an opportunity to discuss the Hungarian Prime Minister's visit to the Russian Federation at the summit in Washington.
He also noted that during his recent visit to Budapest, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine was discussed.
He added that during today's visit to Moscow, Orbán did not represent NATO, only his country.
Fiala made a statement regarding Orbán's visit
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow on July 5. Fiala emphasised that his country is on Ukraine's side.
He wrote about it on the X social network.
Viktor Orbán does not represent our or EU interests in Moscow. Nor does he have any mandate to negotiate on our behalf. The Czech position is clear: Putin is the aggressor, we stand with Ukraine.— Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) July 5, 2024
He added that the position of the Czech Republic is clear: Putin is an aggressor, and the country is on the side of Ukraine.
Callas also harshly criticised Orban
Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas also reacted to Orban's trip to Russia.
In Moscow, Viktor Orbán does not represent the EU or the EU's position in any way. He uses the position of the head of the European Union to sow confusion. The EU is united, clearly for Ukraine and against Russian aggression.
In Moscow, Viktor Orbán in no way represents the EU or the EU’s positions. He is exploiting the EU presidency position to sow confusion.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 5, 2024
The EU is united, clearly behind Ukraine and against Russian aggression.
Putin decided to discuss "peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine" with Orban
On July 5, the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, met in Moscow with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.
During the talks between the two "leaders" of the countries, the issue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine was also raised. Dictator Putin began the meeting by mentioning the request for Kyiv.
The Kremlin dictator said that at the meeting he and Orban will have the opportunity to discuss "all the nuances" of the situation in Ukraine.
At the same time, he emphasized that Orbán came to Moscow in particular as the country's leader presiding over the Council of the EU.
