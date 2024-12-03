"Canada could become the 51st US state". What is known about Trump's new scandalous statement

The new US president, Donald Trump, during a meeting last week with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, said that Canada could become the 51st American state. The team of the new head of the White House claims that it was just a joke.
Donald Trump was embarrassed by a new "joke"
As journalists managed to find out from their insiders, the new, unexpected statement of the Republican was made at an informal meeting with Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
What is important to understand is that the Canadian leader arrived there for a visit after the promise of the new head of the White House to impose tariffs of 25% on all goods from Canada.
According to insiders, the words of the president-elect of the United States were meant to be a joke, and most of the guests took them exclusively that way.
However, it is not reported how Justin Trudeau himself reacted to this scandalous statement.
What is known about Trump's new plans
As it became known recently, after returning to the White House, the Republican promised to impose tariffs on all goods entering the United States from Canada, Mexico and China.
According to him, it is about a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China.
Moreover, Donald Trump worries that a large number of people through Mexico and Canada are bringing crime and drugs to the United States at an unprecedented level.
According to the new US president, the new tariffs will remain in place "until drugs, especially fentanyl, and all illegals stop this invasion of our country!"
