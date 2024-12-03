"Canada could become the 51st US state". What is known about Trump's new scandalous statement

The new US president, Donald Trump, during a meeting last week with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, said that Canada could become the 51st American state. The team of the new head of the White House claims that it was just a joke.

Donald Trump was embarrassed by a new "joke"

As journalists managed to find out from their insiders, the new, unexpected statement of the Republican was made at an informal meeting with Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

What is important to understand is that the Canadian leader arrived there for a visit after the promise of the new head of the White House to impose tariffs of 25% on all goods from Canada.

After Trudeau pointed out that such tariffs would hurt the Canadian economy, Trump said that if that was the case, then maybe Canada should join the US as the 51st state, the anonymous sources said. Share

According to insiders, the words of the president-elect of the United States were meant to be a joke, and most of the guests took them exclusively that way.

However, it is not reported how Justin Trudeau himself reacted to this scandalous statement.

What is known about Trump's new plans

As it became known recently, after returning to the White House, the Republican promised to impose tariffs on all goods entering the United States from Canada, Mexico and China.

According to him, it is about a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China.

On January 20, as one of my first executive orders, I will sign all the necessary documents to impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods coming into the United States from Mexico and Canada, the Republican leader said. Share

Moreover, Donald Trump worries that a large number of people through Mexico and Canada are bringing crime and drugs to the United States at an unprecedented level.