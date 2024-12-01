As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the new US President Donald Trump held secret talks with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán many times regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump regularly consults with Orbán

What is important to understand is that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a pro-Russian politician who has never hidden it.

He often makes scandalous and false statements about Ukraine, and also blocks aid for it in the European Union.

According to anonymous sources, after November 5, Trump held several phone conversations with Orban, during which he paid a lot of attention to the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the mass media learned that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.

The details remain unclear, although interlocutors speculate that Orbán will try to convey a message to Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Share

Hungarian authorities believe that Trump can bring peace back to Europe

The head of Hungarian diplomacy, Peter Szijarto, recently made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the results of the presidential elections in the USA have created an "absolutely new" political reality that can contribute to peace in Europe.

Orbán's henchman also predicted that the new US administration will take a completely opposite, "peaceful" approach.

This calls into question and forces to change the completely failed European strategy of supplying weapons, using weapons on the territory of Russia and approving new sanctions packages, the diplomat said.

According to him, there is currently a high probability that "next year may return peace to Europe".