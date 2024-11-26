The Chancellor of Austria announced a new proposal to Trump regarding Ukraine
The Chancellor of Austria announced a new proposal to Trump regarding Ukraine

Austria can become a platform for peace talks
Source:  online.ua

Austrian leader Karl Neghammer officially confirmed that he has already offered the new US president Donald Trump Austria as a platform for conducting "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Chancellor of Austria gave details about the talks with Trump.
  • He also added that the new US president is positive and believes in the successful end of the war.
  • The American leader's advisor revealed Trump's intentions regarding Ukraine.

Austria can become a platform for peace talks

Carl Neghammer frankly admits that his recent conversation with the new head of the White House very quickly turned to the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump asked me about my assessment because I was one of the few who met with Putin and Zelensky. He also described his view to me. And we very quickly started talking about how important peace is and how important it is that the war stops.

Carl Neghammer

Carl Neghammer

Chancellor of Austria

In addition, the Austrian leader officially confirmed that he had already offered Austria to his visage as "a good place for negotiations, as a neutral country."

However, Neghammer did not want to reveal how Donald Trump reacted to this proposal.

According to the chancellor, after talking with the American leader, he got the impression that he "thinks very emotionally, in a positive sense, about the end of the war."

Trump's team made a loud promise regarding Ukraine

Florida congressman Mike Waltz, who will become the new US president's national security advisor, made a new statement on this matter.

President Trump is incredibly concerned about the bloody carnage that is taking place there, (and about) how we restore deterrence, and how we establish peace, the American politician emphasized.

Against this background, media representatives asked the congressman why Trump does not often publicly discuss the situation in Ukraine.

He began to claim that the new head of the White House is focused on actions, not words.

We need to bring this to a responsible end… We need to restore deterrence, restore peace and get ahead of this escalation, not react to it.

