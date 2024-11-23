The new US President Donald Trump intends to appoint his ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as a special representative on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Grenell has a chance to become a special representative of Ukraine

Foreign journalists learned about this from four of their insiders surrounded by the new head of the White House.

What is important to understand is Richard Grenell, who was previously the ambassador to Germany and served as the US director of national intelligence during Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021.

According to media reports, he may become a key figure in the Republican leader's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, if his candidacy is approved.

Trump is considering the option of creating the position of a special envoy who will deal exclusively with the solution of the "Russian-Ukrainian war". This could be one of his first diplomatic moves after taking office. However, the final decision on the creation of this position has not yet been made.

Richard Grenell (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What is wrong with Richard Grenell

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in the summer of 2024, he voiced a proposal to create "autonomous zones" in Ukraine.

Grenell believes that this can somehow become a way to settle Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump's henchman publicly opposed Ukraine joining NATO in the foreseeable future.

According to insiders, Grenell's supporters claim that his main plus is rich diplomatic experience, as well as contacts with European politicians.

The fact that he was Donald Trump's special envoy for negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo cannot be ignored either.

Previously, the new US president considered Grenell as one of the contenders for the position of head of the State Department.