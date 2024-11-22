The NATO Secretary General has developed his own plan for the victory of Ukraine
The NATO Secretary General has developed his own plan for the victory of Ukraine

Source:  The Washington Post

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte intends to hold talks with the new US President Donald Trump soon.

Points of attention

  • NATO Secretary General has developed a strategy to return peace to Ukraine.
  • The talks between Rutte and Trump will focus on discussing a just end to the war.
  • The Secretary General of the Alliance plans to convince the new US president that a bad deal for Ukraine will have consequences for the US and Europe.

Rutte will try to convince Trump to help Ukraine win

As the journalists managed to find out, the strategy of negotiations regarding the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be at the center of the politicians' negotiations.

According to preliminary data, Rutte's meeting with Trump should take place at the president-elect's estate in Mar-a-Lago.

One of the insiders claims that the key message of the NATO Secretary General will be that for the USA and Europe, a "just and durable peace" in Ukraine is very important.

In addition, Mark Rutte wants to explain to his visa that under no circumstances should we agree to the demands of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but rather focus on creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Rutte can become the main negotiator with Trump

According to insiders, the Secretary General of the Alliance will do everything possible to convince Trump that a bad deal on Ukraine will hurt him as much as it will hurt Europe.

Keep in mind that you must resolve the Ukraine issue in such a way that it does not haunt you during your presidential term, — this is how one of the anonymous sources described Rutte's message to the new US president.

What is also interesting, several insiders in the European Union have already voiced the assumption that it is Rutte who will become the main European negotiator with Trump

In recent weeks, the NATO Secretary General himself has increasingly called on the bloc's members to significantly increase support for Ukraine against the background of its war with Russia.

Drones have a significant impact on the course of war

