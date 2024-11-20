Insiders from the entourage of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation claim that Vladimir Putin is currently ready to discuss with the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine, but currently rejects the scenario of de-occupation.

Putin is not going to give up the captured Ukrainian territories

According to anonymous sources, the Russian dictator may generally agree to freeze the war along the front line.

They also claim that there is an opportunity for negotiations regarding the exact distribution of the four eastern regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson. The Kremlin continues to lie that these four regions are part of Russia.

Still other insiders added that Putin may be ready to withdraw troops from relatively small areas of territory in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to launch American ATACMS missiles deep into Russia may complicate and delay any settlement — and strengthen Moscow's demands, the publication writes.

What does Putin plan to do if he does not agree with Trump

The Russian dictator intends to continue the war if it is not possible to sign a favorable agreement for him.

Putin has already said that it will not be possible to freeze the conflict. And allowing missile strikes is a very dangerous escalation on the part of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov said recently.

What is important to understand is that, in general, the Russian army managed to capture more than 110,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has under its control about 650 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.

Insiders believe that, domestically, Putin can sell the ceasefire agreement, which sees Russia retain most of the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as a victory.

According to Russian officials, the Kremlin is not even going to discuss the deoccupation of Crimea.