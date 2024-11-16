Zelensky revealed Putin's cunning plan after talks with Scholz

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine. In fact, he began negotiating with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.

Putin wants to get out of isolation

I think that Putin does not want peace at all, but this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders (at the negotiating table — ed.). Because for him it is the destruction of political isolation. It is profitable for him to sit down, talk and not come to an agreement. He cannot leave, and to talk means going somewhere, which means that he needs to unblock it. This is the destruction of isolation… Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is taking more and more steps in the international arena to get out of isolation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it is beneficial for him to negotiate on capitulation terms from our side, but no one will give him that. Share

What else is Putin up to?

Representatives of the American Institute for the Study of War also voiced their opinion on this matter.

In their opinion, the Russian dictator is doing everything possible to get European leaders to make favorable decisions for Russia until Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The Kremlin is intensifying a reflexive pressure campaign aimed at influencing decision-making in the West in favor of Russia on the eve of or instead of possible future negotiations on the settlement of the war, American analysts emphasize. Share

Against this background, it is worth noting that Putin is not giving up on his main goal — the complete surrender of Ukraine.