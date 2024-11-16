Zelensky revealed Putin's cunning plan after talks with Scholz

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine. In fact, he began negotiating with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.
- According to Zelenskyi, Putin is trying to negotiate favorable conditions for him.
- Analysts emphasize that the Kremlin is increasing pressure on Europe to implement its plans.
- Putin is still focused on his main goal — the complete surrender of Ukraine.
Putin wants to get out of isolation
The head of state draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is taking more and more steps in the international arena to get out of isolation.
What else is Putin up to?
Representatives of the American Institute for the Study of War also voiced their opinion on this matter.
In their opinion, the Russian dictator is doing everything possible to get European leaders to make favorable decisions for Russia until Donald Trump returns to the White House.
Against this background, it is worth noting that Putin is not giving up on his main goal — the complete surrender of Ukraine.
As of today, the dictator is trying to take advantage of the uncertainty regarding the future policy of Donald Trump towards Ukraine.
