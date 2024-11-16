Taurus for Ukraine. In Germany, they are ready to fight for a positive solution
Category
Politics
Publication date

Taurus for Ukraine. In Germany, they are ready to fight for a positive solution

Ukraine can still get a Taurus
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The German political force "Free Democratic Party" may put to a vote in the Bundestag the issue of providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Points of attention

  • Leaders of German political parties express different views on this idea.
  • The opposition supports the provision of long-range missiles for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • Other politicians, in particular the chancellor of Germany, refuse to provide Taurus to the Armed Forces.

Ukraine can still get a Taurus

The leader of the VDP faction, Christian Durr, made a statement on this matter.

The German politician drew attention to the fact that his political power had already offered to transfer these long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists asked Christian Dürr whether it is possible to put this issue to a vote in the Bundestag again.

This would be an option... And I can well imagine, looking at the statements of the CDU/CSU and the "greens", that such a proposal could be successful, — the politician emphasized.

It is worth reminding that the head of the opposition CDU, Friedrich Merz, also supports this position.

He recently declared his support for the provision of Taurus to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and assured that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

What Scholz has to say about providing Taurus

Recently, German leader Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his reluctance to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He stated this at a time when the Federal Republic of Germany is entering the election campaign period. On December 16, the Bundestag will hold a vote of confidence in the government.

If the deputies do not support it, it will lead to early parliamentary elections, which could be held on February 23, 2025.

I am against the fact that the weapons we supply hit deep into Russian territory. And I will not change my position on the supply of cruise missiles from Germany.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

It is also worth noting that during the speech of the head of the government, deputies from the Free Democratic Party, which left the coalition, shouted: "Taurus."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz was able to negotiate with Putin
Scholz was able to negotiate with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz called on Putin to stop Russia's war against Ukraine ― details of the conversation
Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations between Scholz and Putin. What the dictator really planned
Why does Putin have talks with Scholz?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?