Taurus for Ukraine. In Germany, they are ready to fight for a positive solution

The German political force "Free Democratic Party" may put to a vote in the Bundestag the issue of providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Ukraine can still get a Taurus

The leader of the VDP faction, Christian Durr, made a statement on this matter.

The German politician drew attention to the fact that his political power had already offered to transfer these long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists asked Christian Dürr whether it is possible to put this issue to a vote in the Bundestag again.

This would be an option... And I can well imagine, looking at the statements of the CDU/CSU and the "greens", that such a proposal could be successful, — the politician emphasized.

It is worth reminding that the head of the opposition CDU, Friedrich Merz, also supports this position.

He recently declared his support for the provision of Taurus to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and assured that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

What Scholz has to say about providing Taurus

Recently, German leader Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his reluctance to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He stated this at a time when the Federal Republic of Germany is entering the election campaign period. On December 16, the Bundestag will hold a vote of confidence in the government.

If the deputies do not support it, it will lead to early parliamentary elections, which could be held on February 23, 2025.

I am against the fact that the weapons we supply hit deep into Russian territory. And I will not change my position on the supply of cruise missiles from Germany. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

It is also worth noting that during the speech of the head of the government, deputies from the Free Democratic Party, which left the coalition, shouted: "Taurus."