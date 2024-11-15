Several dozen Russian refugees from the village of Olhivka, Kursk region, recorded a video appeal to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during which they began to demand from the dictator to end the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian refugees finally realized what war is

It is worth noting that the video appeal of the Russians to their dictator lasts almost 7 minutes.

During this time, the residents of Kurshchyna, who were forced to leave their homes because of Putin's war against Ukraine, complained about everything they had to go through.

According to the refugees, on August 6, their lives were divided into "before," when their village was "hustling" and "birches were pleasing to the eye," and "after," when they found themselves in a horror movie.

They also complain that there was no evacuation from Olhivka. Some stayed there because they thought that all this would last 2-3 days. Some of them died or went missing.

Others left and now they are "homeless" — they are not rented apartments, they are not hired, the payments are not enough.

Against this background, the Russians demand that Putin finally "figure out this situation."

Volodymyr Volodymyrovych, we ask you to end this cursed war! — beg the residents of the Kursk region. Share

Why Ukraine started the Kursk operation

The successful operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has been going on for more than 3 months, where it was possible to take control of a large part of the enemy's territory.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in May 2024, Ukrainian intelligence warned of the intention of the Russian Federation to launch an offensive in the Sumy direction from the Kursk region.

Russia planned to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north of our country. Moreover, it is indicated that this was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation in the Kharkiv direction.