Anastasia Blyshchyk, press officer of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, revealed another hidden and important meaning of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers contain and liquidate the elite units of the Russian army in Kurshchyna.
- The Russian army became more active in the Kursk direction, involving equipment and landing forces for the assault.
- Ukraine's effective defense strategy makes it possible to restrain the Russian offensive in various areas of the front.
The elite troops of Russia are stuck in Kurshchyna
Anastasia Blyshchyk draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are currently restraining and actively eliminating elite units of the Russian army on enemy territory.
First of all, we are talking about the 155th Marine Brigade, the 810th Marine Brigade and the 56th Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that the defenders had already fought with the specified occupiers earlier — during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Melitopol direction.
What is happening in the Kursk region
According to the press officer, as of today, the Russian army has become more active in the Kursk direction, because if before that they carried out only infantry assault operations, now they have attracted convoys of equipment that are going to assault with landing forces.
Considering the fact that the enemy always chases its soldiers to certain death in large numbers, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to successfully destroy them.
