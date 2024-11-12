Kursk operation. How Ukraine was once again able to outwit Russia
Kursk operation. How Ukraine was once again able to outwit Russia

The elite troops of Russia are stuck in Kurshchyna
Читати українською

Anastasia Blyshchyk, press officer of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, revealed another hidden and important meaning of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian soldiers contain and liquidate the elite units of the Russian army in Kurshchyna.
  • The Russian army became more active in the Kursk direction, involving equipment and landing forces for the assault.
  • Ukraine's effective defense strategy makes it possible to restrain the Russian offensive in various areas of the front.

The elite troops of Russia are stuck in Kurshchyna

Anastasia Blyshchyk draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are currently restraining and actively eliminating elite units of the Russian army on enemy territory.

First of all, we are talking about the 155th Marine Brigade, the 810th Marine Brigade and the 56th Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the defenders had already fought with the specified occupiers earlier — during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Melitopol direction.

That is, the Russians have attracted elite units here, and that's a good thing. If we were not here now and did not start operations specifically in Kurshchyna, then these elite troops would have continued operations in the Pokrovsky direction (Donbas), in the Kurakhiv direction (Donbas), or went on the offensive in the Zaporozhye direction, Blyshchyk said.

What is happening in the Kursk region

According to the press officer, as of today, the Russian army has become more active in the Kursk direction, because if before that they carried out only infantry assault operations, now they have attracted convoys of equipment that are going to assault with landing forces.

"Currently, we are destroying them perfectly. Now they say that there is a big offensive. We must understand that in any of the areas of the front, wherever we are, when the Russians launch a big offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive, and this is a great opportunity eliminate as many Russians as possible, — adds Anastasia Blyshchyk.

Considering the fact that the enemy always chases its soldiers to certain death in large numbers, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to successfully destroy them.

Here is an example: once we were in the Avdiivsko-Pokrovsky direction, when we stood firmly in defense, then only one of our 47th brigade destroyed more than 17 thousand invaders, that is, the number of 4-5 brigades, and burned 400 units of Russian equipment

