Kursk operation. What tactics helped Ukraine outwit Russia

Defense forces of Ukraine used long-forgotten World War II tactics to successfully break into Russia's Kursk region and take control of a large part of the enemy's territory.

How old tactics worked in modern warfare

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite reconnaissance has turned the Ukrainian front into a "transparent" space where virtually everyone can see everyone.

However, even this did not prevent the Defense Forces of Ukraine from preparing and successfully implementing the Kursk operation, which was a surprise not only for the Kremlin, but also for the Ukrainians themselves.

According to Business Insider, for this, the Ukrainian command used the tactics of Germany, which it used during the Second World War in the Battle of the Bulge.

What is important to understand is the Ardennes Offensive in December 1944.

Ukraine concentrated its best brigades for the offensive in the east, thereby thinning the Russian defenses on the main front line. As noted in the TRADOC report, up to 75% of Russian ground forces, including airborne units, were concentrated in eastern Ukraine, making Kursk more vulnerable. In addition, Russia's intelligence assets were also concentrated in other areas where Russia was conducting active hostilities.

A limited circle of people knew about the Kursk operation

The Ukrainian command did everything possible to keep all its plans secret.

Moreover, other cunning methods were used. For example, disinformation was actively spreading that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to launch an offensive until the spring of 2025.

Individual units, such as the 61st Mechanized Brigade, announced redeployments to other areas to confuse Russian intelligence. In addition, Ukraine actively countered Russia's intelligence systems, attacking its airfields and destroying Russian drones. Share

Defense forces of Ukraine used missiles, drones and artillery to limit the possibility of Russian reinforcements.