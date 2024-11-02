Kursk operation. What tactics helped Ukraine outwit Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Kursk operation. What tactics helped Ukraine outwit Russia

How old tactics worked in modern warfare
Читати українською
Source:  Business Insider

Defense forces of Ukraine used long-forgotten World War II tactics to successfully break into Russia's Kursk region and take control of a large part of the enemy's territory.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian command kept the plans secret, very few people knew about them.
  • Also, Ukraine actively used disinformation and other cunning methods to deceive the Russian Federation.
  • Active opposition to Russian intelligence systems and effective use of weapons helped limit reinforcements for the Russian army.

How old tactics worked in modern warfare

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite reconnaissance has turned the Ukrainian front into a "transparent" space where virtually everyone can see everyone.

However, even this did not prevent the Defense Forces of Ukraine from preparing and successfully implementing the Kursk operation, which was a surprise not only for the Kremlin, but also for the Ukrainians themselves.

According to Business Insider, for this, the Ukrainian command used the tactics of Germany, which it used during the Second World War in the Battle of the Bulge.

What is important to understand is the Ardennes Offensive in December 1944.

Ukraine concentrated its best brigades for the offensive in the east, thereby thinning the Russian defenses on the main front line. As noted in the TRADOC report, up to 75% of Russian ground forces, including airborne units, were concentrated in eastern Ukraine, making Kursk more vulnerable. In addition, Russia's intelligence assets were also concentrated in other areas where Russia was conducting active hostilities.

A limited circle of people knew about the Kursk operation

The Ukrainian command did everything possible to keep all its plans secret.

Moreover, other cunning methods were used. For example, disinformation was actively spreading that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to launch an offensive until the spring of 2025.

Individual units, such as the 61st Mechanized Brigade, announced redeployments to other areas to confuse Russian intelligence. In addition, Ukraine actively countered Russia's intelligence systems, attacking its airfields and destroying Russian drones.

Defense forces of Ukraine used missiles, drones and artillery to limit the possibility of Russian reinforcements.

This is reminiscent of the Ardennes operation, when Germany took advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, which made aerial reconnaissance of the enemy impossible.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The Russian command made another absurd decision
The "personnel deficit" in the Russian army has significantly worsened
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. Ukrainian paratroopers showed the "road of death"
AFU Air Assault Troops
What does the "road of death" look like in the Kursk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The Defense Forces announced the losses of the Russian army
AFU Air Assault Troops
The Russian army is suffering huge losses on its own territory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?