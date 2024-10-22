Kursk operation. The Russian command made another absurd decision
Kursk operation. The Russian command made another absurd decision

The "personnel deficit" in the Russian army has significantly worsened
Source:  mil.in.ua

For more than 2.5 months, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have continued a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region of Russia. Against this background, the Russian army is doing everything possible to stop the advance of the Armed Forces, but so far without success. Recently, there was information that the Russian strategic forces missilemen were transferred to the infantry due to a "personnel shortage".

  • The absurd decisions of the Russian command continue to create new problems for the Russian army.
  • The Russian invaders lack personnel, which can lead to an imbalance in the army.
  • Fakes and deception: Russian military bloggers spread false information about the advance of the Russian army in Kurshchyna.

The "personnel deficit" in the Russian army has significantly worsened

Ukrainian journalists learned about this from Russian activists who help the newly formed unit with material support.

Thus, it became known about the dispatch of communications equipment to the First Regiment of Strategic Missile Troops, "which performs the tasks of a regular separate rifle regiment in the Kursk direction."

According to the activist Volodymyr Grubnik, the First Consolidated Regiment of the RVSP fights as an ordinary infantry unit with small arms in the form of separate battalions.

It is also important to understand that this unit did not receive the necessary means of communication, so the volunteers gave them civilian Chinese radio stations.

The Russian called the lack of mobilization and an acute shortage of personnel in units on the front line as the reason for the transfer of the military RVSP to the infantry, which forced contractors from "non-infantry" units, in particular, the Strategic Missile Forces and the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Putin gave the Russian army a clear instruction regarding actions in Kurshchyna

It recently became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered his occupying forces to recapture the lost territories of Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian forces before weather conditions worsen.

What is important to understand is that it will limit their maneuvers on the battlefield.

As reported by the American Institute for the Study of War, on October 10-11, the Russian army already intensified counterattacks in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Against this background, Russian military bloggers began to actively lie about Russian advances. The ISW team draws attention to the fact that there is no confirmation of these statements.

As mentioned earlier, it was about the advance of the Russians in the Suzhan district, or the alleged expulsion of Ukrainian forces from most of the Glushkovsky district on October 10 and 11, or the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Korenevsky district in Kurshchyna.

