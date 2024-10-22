Zelensky put an end to rumors about the release of Budanov and Umerov

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he was not going to replace Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyryll Budanov.

According to the president, he really heard that these rumors were actively spreading on the Internet and being discussed by Ukrainians, but he assured that he had no intention of firing either Umerov or Budanov.

I wasn't going to do that. I was not going to change Budanov. This information went, yes. Regarding Umerov, there was no such question either. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

It is important to understand that rumors about the dismissal of the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the head of Ukrainian intelligence are another attempt by the Kremlin to destabilize the situation in the country, weaken it and sow discord between the people and the authorities.

The aggressor country Russia has been waging a powerful information war against Ukraine for many years in a row, spending billions of dollars on it.

Against this background, it is worth reminding you to trust only official statements and verified sources of information.

Ex-leader of the DIU Kondratyuk explained the role of Budanov in the war against the Russian Federation

According to Valery Kondratyuk, the former head of the DIU and the Foreign Intelligence Service, as of today, the military intelligence of Ukraine under the leadership of Kyryll Budanov is the only "irritant" that can create the conditions for Ukraine's victory.

People like Budanov take responsibility because a commander must be able to make decisions, — added Valery Kondratiuk. Share

He also reminded that Budanov repeatedly risked and continues to risk his own life, because he participates in dangerous operations, directing them directly on the battlefield.

In this way, the head of DIU inspires all members of his team and makes them understand that he will always fight together with them and for them.

According to Kondratyuk, he does not believe in rumors that Zelensky wants to remove Budanov.