DIU fighters destroyed a regiment of occupiers and cleared 400 hectares of forest in Kharkiv region — video

Ukrainian scouts conducted a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, intelligence managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.
Points of attention
How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv Oblast
It is noted that the units of active actions of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan", "Kraken" and the International Legion carried out a complex successful operation to liberate the forest massif located north of the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.
In particular, the GUR managed to capture the battalion defense area of the enemy, destroy three motorized rifle battalions, the "Storm" detachment and the reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.
The GUR notes that the infantry of the 13th brigade of the "Chartiya" NSU was able to be brought in with incomparably low losses.
Previous operations of GUR in Kharkiv region
Earlier in the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.
As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.
Also, four invaders were eliminated, one more was injured.
