The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian scouts conducted a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, intelligence managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.

How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv Oblast

It is noted that the units of active actions of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan", "Kraken" and the International Legion carried out a complex successful operation to liberate the forest massif located north of the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, the GUR managed to capture the battalion defense area of the enemy, destroy three motorized rifle battalions, the "Storm" detachment and the reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

Also, during the assault, more Russians were taken prisoner, which will help to return the defenders of Ukraine from Russian captivity. After the clearing of 400 hectares of the forest massif north of Lyptsi, the situation of the invaders on this section of the front has worsened and is close to hopeless, the GUR stated.

The GUR notes that the infantry of the 13th brigade of the "Chartiya" NSU was able to be brought in with incomparably low losses.

Previous operations of GUR in Kharkiv region

Earlier in the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.

Fighters of the "Kryla" unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region "dismantle" enemy fortifications, blow up field ammunition depots and neutralize Russian invaders.

As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.

Also, four invaders were eliminated, one more was injured.

