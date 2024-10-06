DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video

Soldiers of the Kryla special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Osa".
Scouts burned the Russian "Osa" for 10 million dollars
As reported in the GUR, the cost of the enemy's automated air defense system is 10 million dollars.
We will remind you that the "Osa" complex is all-weather and designed to cover the forces and means of the motorized rifle (tank) division in all types of combat operations. The complex is equipped with four anti-aircraft guided missiles. More than 400 vehicles are in service with the Russian Federation
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;
RSZV — 1216 units;
air defense equipment — 970 units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;
cruise missiles — 2,613 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;
special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.
