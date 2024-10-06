DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Soldiers of the Kryla special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Osa".

  • Soldiers of the Kryla special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Wasp" worth 10 million dollars.
  • The scouts used an fpv drone to destroy the Wasp, which costs several hundred dollars compared to the cost of the enemy complex.
  • The "Wasp" complex is designed to cover forces and means of divisions in various types of combat operations and is equipped with four anti-aircraft guided missiles.
  • Defense forces destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment in a day, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, helicopters and other military equipment.

Scouts burned the Russian "Osa" for 10 million dollars

As reported in the GUR, the cost of the enemy's automated air defense system is 10 million dollars.

The cost of the fpv-drone, which the scouts used to burn the "Wasp", is several hundred dollars. The lessons of interesting mathematics will continue! - says the publication.

We will remind you that the "Osa" complex is all-weather and designed to cover the forces and means of the motorized rifle (tank) division in all types of combat operations. The complex is equipped with four anti-aircraft guided missiles. More than 400 vehicles are in service with the Russian Federation

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

  • RSZV — 1216 units;

  • air defense equipment — 970 units;

  • aircraft — 368 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

  • special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.

