DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video

Soldiers of the Kryla special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Osa".

As reported in the GUR, the cost of the enemy's automated air defense system is 10 million dollars.

The cost of the fpv-drone, which the scouts used to burn the "Wasp", is several hundred dollars. The lessons of interesting mathematics will continue! - says the publication. Share

We will remind you that the "Osa" complex is all-weather and designed to cover the forces and means of the motorized rifle (tank) division in all types of combat operations. The complex is equipped with four anti-aircraft guided missiles. More than 400 vehicles are in service with the Russian Federation

