In Kolomna, Moscow region, a colonel of the Russian army, who was involved in the training of specialists in the combat use of drones in Russia's war against Ukraine, was liquidated.
Points of attention
- The liquidation of the Russian army Colonel near Moscow confirms efforts to halt activities of participants in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Colonel Kolomeytsev managed a military center training specialists in combat drone use, directly involved in war crimes against Ukraine.
- Major General Budanov emphasized the accountability of all guilty persons involved in crimes against humanity and war crimes.
- The confirmation of the liquidation comes as a significant development in the efforts to address Russian war criminals and collaborators.
- The targeted operation in Kolomna highlights the seriousness with which actions against individuals involved in the Russian invasion are being taken.
The DIU confirmed the liquidation of a Russian war criminal
On September 27, 2024, in the city of Kolomna of the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, the colonel of the Russian army of occupation Aleksey Vladimirovich Kolomeytsev was killed.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
It is noted that Kolomeytsev was directly involved in the full-scale invasion of Russia and the commission of war crimes against Ukraine.
Budanov spoke about the future of Russian war criminals
Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that all guilty persons will be brought to justice. He explained who he meant:
"Russians who are war criminals who have committed crimes against humanity, war crimes, absolutely criminal crimes like gang rape, rape of minors, outright heinous murders," he said.
Budanov added that among the Russians there are also those who cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence for patriotic reasons.