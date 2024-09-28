The DIU confirmed the liquidation of a colonel of the Russian army near Moscow

In Kolomna, Moscow region, a colonel of the Russian army, who was involved in the training of specialists in the combat use of drones in Russia's war against Ukraine, was liquidated.

The DIU confirmed the liquidation of a Russian war criminal

On September 27, 2024, in the city of Kolomna of the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, the colonel of the Russian army of occupation Aleksey Vladimirovich Kolomeytsev was killed.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

51-year-old Kolomeytsev managed the 924 state center (military unit 20924) of unmanned aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which trains specialists in the combat use of unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular "Shakheds", as well as UAV maintenance personnel.

It is noted that Kolomeytsev was directly involved in the full-scale invasion of Russia and the commission of war crimes against Ukraine.

Budanov spoke about the future of Russian war criminals

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that all guilty persons will be brought to justice. He explained who he meant:

"Russians who are war criminals who have committed crimes against humanity, war crimes, absolutely criminal crimes like gang rape, rape of minors, outright heinous murders," he said.

Budanov added that among the Russians there are also those who cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence for patriotic reasons.