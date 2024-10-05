The South's defense forces destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system for $20 million

The Russian occupiers lost more than a hundred soldiers and the powerful Tor anti-aircraft missile complex in southern Ukraine during the day of October 4.
Defense forces of the South destroyed the Russian air defense system "Tor"
In the south, units of the Armed Forces destroyed dozens of weapons and equipment of the occupiers.
As reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the enemy lost 28 units of weapons and military equipment during the day.
Among them:
18 units of automobile and armored vehicles,
three unmanned aerial vehicles,
four guns
two REB stations.
16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed 136\137 type
Two dugouts, four observation posts and an ammunition storage area were hit.
It is emphasized that among the losses of the enemy is the powerful "Tor" anti-aircraft missile complex, which is an all-weather autonomous mobile vehicle, has high cross-country ability and increased firepower. According to open sources, the cost of such an installation is more than 20 million dollars.
The report also states that during this time, four attempts to attack the enemy in the Orihiv direction (Zaporizhia) were recorded.
It is said that in the south, the occupiers are pressing with artillery fire, conducting airstrikes, using attack UAVs of various types, conducting aerial reconnaissance.
In particular, yesterday the enemy used 301 FPV drones, 8 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 429 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.
ZRK "Tor": what is known
"Tor" is a Russian short-range anti-aircraft missile defense system for solving anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense tasks at the division level.
It can work both manually, with the participation of operators, and in automatic mode. At the same time, the "Tor" system itself controls the specified airspace and independently captures all aerial targets not recognized by the "own-alien" system.
