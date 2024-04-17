Russian army continues attacks near Krynky without success

Representatives of the command of the OSTG "Odesa" noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is constantly trying to carry out assaults in the southern direction, but is suffering severe losses and is not succeeding.

What is known about the situation in the southern direction

In particular, as noted in the South Defence Forces, during the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers made seven unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Orikhov region of the Zaporizhzhia region and five more in the Krynky region on the left bank of the Kherson region.

In particular, five enemy assaults were recorded in the Staromayorsky area.

The occupiers made one more assault attempt in the Novodarivka area and the Mala Tokmachka area.

Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions. Our fighters continue to carry out comprehensive measures to maintain and strengthen positions, the Southern Defence Forces will continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rears, emphasised OSTG "Odesa" statement. Share

It is noted that during the day, the enemy lost 150 Kremlin invaders and 31 units of weapons and military equipment in the south of Ukraine.

Including:

tank;

19 units of armored vehicles;

Four artillery systems;

2 FPV antennas;

aerial photo station;

Four boats.

What is known about enemy shelling in the south of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine records a decrease in the activity of enemy drones, but at the same time, the occupiers do not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, the flight of 134 reconnaissance drones was recorded.

During the day, three enemy airstrikes were recorded in the Orikhiv area with the use of six guided aerial bombs and about three dozen unguided aerial missiles.

The occupiers fired 117 FPV drones and 4 Lancet-type kamikaze drones at civilian objects and civilians in the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Recorded dropping of 242 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

As a result of the use of an unspecified type of attack UAV, a post office, a warehouse and a civilian truck were damaged in Kherson. The enemy hit Kherson with artillery 7 times, shelled about a dozen settlements in the Kherson region. As a result, a 16-year-old girl was injured... About a dozen private residential buildings and objects of critical infrastructure were damaged, — the Odesa Police Service notes. Share

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, the enemy made artillery strikes on Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones — several private residential buildings, power lines, greenhouses, and civilian cars were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, about a dozen settlements were shelled by enemy artillery. Several private residential buildings were damaged.