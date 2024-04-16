US General Grange names key AFU advantage over Russia's army

Why are they there? The military themselves do not understand this. And the Ukrainian military understands. So you have a great advantage in the moral dimension — to fight for your country and your people. And this is important in every war. And that was our problem in Vietnam. I remember Iraq, Beirut, the Balkans - everywhere we were. And this is an important factor. Sometimes, it is more important than the weapon. It is also important to understand that the war in Ukraine is unique. It is reminiscent of the First World War, when you have this trench warfare, when alternating static phases, defense, static again, offensive... But at the same time, high technologies are used in the sky. They are everywhere, and it is impossible to hide from them. Drones, EW, etc., emphasiSed the retired US general.