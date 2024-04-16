US General Grange names key AFU advantage over Russia's army
US General Grange names key AFU advantage over Russia's army

AFU artillerymen
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to retired American Major General David Grange, the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine reminds him of the First World War, but has unique differences.

What is the AFU's advantage over the Russian army?

General Grange, who participated in the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, North Macedonia and Kosovo, noted that, unlike the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian military knows precisely what they are fighting for.

In wars, some things never change. Politics is decisive. Ammunition is essential. Soldiers must be trained carefully. And you must have motivation for war. This is one of the advantages of Ukraine, because there is motivation in Ukraine, emphasises the former US military man.

He emphasised that Ukraine is fighting on the good side, and the Ukrainian military has a reason to go to war.

How the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine repeats the mistakes of the USA in Vietnam

Grange noted that many of the Russian occupiers who were thrown into battle had no internal reason for the war against Ukrainians.

Why are they there? The military themselves do not understand this. And the Ukrainian military understands. So you have a great advantage in the moral dimension — to fight for your country and your people. And this is important in every war. And that was our problem in Vietnam. I remember Iraq, Beirut, the Balkans - everywhere we were. And this is an important factor. Sometimes, it is more important than the weapon. It is also important to understand that the war in Ukraine is unique. It is reminiscent of the First World War, when you have this trench warfare, when alternating static phases, defense, static again, offensive... But at the same time, high technologies are used in the sky. They are everywhere, and it is impossible to hide from them. Drones, EW, etc., emphasiSed the retired US general.

According to him, the United States is currently carefully studying the unique war experience in Ukraine.

So we have to use that to our advantage in our next conflicts, which are sure to come. The US has been involved in wars constantly since its inception. So it's a hybrid war, but some things have remained the same. There are new technologies, tactics to which you need to adapt. And Ukraine is doing well. And the US will use it in the future, Grange emphasiSes.

