According to retired American Major General David Grange, the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine reminds him of the First World War, but has unique differences.
What is the AFU's advantage over the Russian army?
General Grange, who participated in the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, North Macedonia and Kosovo, noted that, unlike the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian military knows precisely what they are fighting for.
He emphasised that Ukraine is fighting on the good side, and the Ukrainian military has a reason to go to war.
How the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine repeats the mistakes of the USA in Vietnam
Grange noted that many of the Russian occupiers who were thrown into battle had no internal reason for the war against Ukrainians.
According to him, the United States is currently carefully studying the unique war experience in Ukraine.
