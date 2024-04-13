According to the ex-commander of the United Forces of Great Britain, General Richard Barrons, by breaking the will of Ukrainians to fight, the occupying army of the Russian Federation will get a chance to win already this year.

What can Russia use to win over Ukraine already this year

Ukraine may feel that it cannot win. When it comes to the question of why people should continue to fight and die just to defend the indefensible, Barrons notes.

According to the British general, Ukrainian society has not yet reached this stage.

He warned that Russian war criminals plan to take advantage of the predicament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the face of an acute shortage of ammunition and other weapons and launch a large-scale offensive in the summer.

The British general believes that even a limited breakthrough in the defense of the Ukrainian military will be a severe blow to morale.

According to Jack Watling, a senior researcher at the British think tank Whitehall, the goal of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine may not even be to seize new territories, but to try to destroy Ukrainians morally and convince Western partners of the inexpediency of further military support.

Watling emphasizes that the summer offensive of the Russians in any case "will not lead to a decisive end to the conflict."

The most likely outcome will be that Russia will succeed, but will not be able to break through. She doesn't have a big enough or good enough force to push all the way to the river...but the war will turn in Russia's favor, says Burrons.

What is known about the forecasts of Western partners of Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine will not end soon and that partners will have to provide support to Ukraine for a long time.