The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, criticizes the Financial Times article about the alleged large-scale summer offensive of the Russian occupiers in four directions.
What is wrong with the statements about the large-scale summer offensive planned by the occupiers in Ukraine
In particular, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, which is occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, drew attention to the phrase: "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the situation on the eastern front has "significantly worsened".
At the same time, he noted that Ukraine did not learn anything new from the statements about the intentions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to launch a large-scale offensive in four directions.
Why Western mass media should not publish such materials
In his opinion, such materials from foreign media support the Kremlin's powerful IPSO, with which the aggressor country tries to put pressure on Ukrainian society.
The adviser to the mayor of occupied Mariupol notes that the claims about Ukraine's alleged approach to defeat in the criminal war unleashed by Russia are false.