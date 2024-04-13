The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, criticizes the Financial Times article about the alleged large-scale summer offensive of the Russian occupiers in four directions.

What is wrong with the statements about the large-scale summer offensive planned by the occupiers in Ukraine

When we talk about the information component or an adult conversation with society, you can take this FT article as a better example of "how not to," Andryushchenko noted.

In particular, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, which is occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, drew attention to the phrase: "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the situation on the eastern front has "significantly worsened".

This is what our command tells foreign journalists. And what do they tell us? Don't stress — nothing. Nothing! Here I understand that such conversations with FT are part of the pressure on partners, but. Does everyone understand? When you see it today / what will you think about when you see it? So, Andryushchenko emphasizes.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine did not learn anything new from the statements about the intentions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to launch a large-scale offensive in four directions.

It's just "Captain Obvious" here. See something new here? Sumshchyna? Chernihiv Oblast? Well, at least something that we haven't talked about for two years? So News? I don't think so, — stresses Andryushchenko.

Why Western mass media should not publish such materials

In his opinion, such materials from foreign media support the Kremlin's powerful IPSO, with which the aggressor country tries to put pressure on Ukrainian society.

What will be the result? Something that is already in abundance. Despondency and depression. Rightly? No, Andryushchenko is convinced.

The adviser to the mayor of occupied Mariupol notes that the claims about Ukraine's alleged approach to defeat in the criminal war unleashed by Russia are false.