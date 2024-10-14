On the night of October 12-13, 2024, a Tu-134 aircraft burned down in the Russian Federation. He belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Armed Forces of the terrorist state.

A Tu-134 military transport aircraft was destroyed in Russia

As reported in the GUR, a devastating fire broke out at the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2", where the Tu-134 was based.

Such Soviet boards are used, in particular, for the transportation of the management staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly repaid, the GUR reported. Share

Currently, other details of the operation are not disclosed.

Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine

Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine, but this incident can be seen as a serious failure, because Su-34s are the planes that Russia uses to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, geopolitical analyst Iryna Zukerman, head of Scarab Rising, comments on this event. Share

Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame their new loss not so much on Ukraine as on its allies, primarily the United States.

In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiment.