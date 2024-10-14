On the night of October 12-13, 2024, a Tu-134 aircraft burned down in the Russian Federation. He belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Armed Forces of the terrorist state.
Points of attention
- GUR fighters destroyed a military transport aircraft Tu-134 at the airfield of the Russian Federation.
- Russian propaganda tries to shift the blame for the loss of equipment to the West, mixing facts and accusations.
- A Ukrainian pilot shot down a Su-34 fighter jet, which caused further outrage in Russian military circles.
- The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly repaid, stressing the importance of a legal response to such events.
A Tu-134 military transport aircraft was destroyed in Russia
As reported in the GUR, a devastating fire broke out at the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2", where the Tu-134 was based.
Such Soviet boards are used, in particular, for the transportation of the management staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Currently, other details of the operation are not disclosed.
Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine
Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.
Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame their new loss not so much on Ukraine as on its allies, primarily the United States.
In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-