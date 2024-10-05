The Russian army shot down its own plane with anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine — photo and video

On October 5, information appeared that a Russian plane carrying anti-aircraft missiles crashed in the Donetsk region. Journalists learned from their sources in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that he became another victim of Russian "friendly fire."

The Russians continue to systematically destroy their own equipment and weapons

What is important to understand is that on the afternoon of October 5, Ukrainian and Russian mass media and bloggers began to write about the downing of a plane in the Donetsk region.

A video of the air defense operation and extinguishing the plane on the ground was published online.

Insider journalists in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claim that it was destroyed by the Russian occupiers themselves as a result of friendly fire.

Interestingly, at first, the head of the Kostyantynivska MBA, Serhiy Gorbunov, said that on October 5, a Russian Su-25 was shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Some of the debris fell around the town of Kostyantynivka. Debris also fell into the private sector — several private houses were damaged. There are no victims or victims of this incident, he said. Share

According to eyewitnesses, the plane was shot down by another Russian plane. The Russian authorities have not yet officially commented on this information.

How the occupiers themselves reacted to the downing of the Russian plane

Z-channels began to assure all their subscribers that the heavy Russian UAV Myslyvets was shot down in Kostyantynivka, and not the Su-25

All our planes and crews are at home. Alive, healthy and whole. Well, it happens that the drone cost less. That's what they're a test for, — wrote the Fighterbomber channel, but did not provide any strong evidence. Share

Another channel also claims that it's just a UAV, not a plane.

This is the S-70 hunter. Calm down already. Fuck him with this UAV. We will make a new one, writes the Voivode Movit channel. Share

What is important to understand is that Russia will never admit its losses as a result of "friendly fire".