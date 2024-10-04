Ukraine presented a clear demand to the tribunal in The Hague regarding the Crimean bridge

The Ukrainian authorities demand from the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague, which is considering the case of Russia's violation of the UN Maritime Convention, to oblige the Russian Federation to dismantle the illegally built Crimean Bridge.
The Crimean bridge should be dismantled
The non-appealable demand was voiced by the deputy of the Agent of Ukraine, Oksana Zolotaryova.
According to her, dismantling the bridge remains the only way to restore the passage for ships of all countries that have used the strait in the past and ships that will use the strait in the future.
Oksana Zolotaryova also reminded once again that the aggressor country illegally built this bridge, and now it must remove it to ensure passage through the Kerch Strait in accordance with international law.
Russia should also provide guarantees to Ukraine
As Zolotaryova notes, it is also extremely important to order Russia to provide guarantees that it will not repeat its violations in the future.
She emphasized that the aggressor country should remove the consequences of its illegal actions by releasing and canceling its registration of Ukrainian drilling rigs, which it illegally captured and whose flag it changed.
In addition, it is important to order the Kremlin to take steps to remedy the environmental damage caused by these projects and to examine the ongoing risks of environmental damage.
