The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are preparing for a possible massive attack on the Crimean Bridge. In particular, in the area of the crossing, they placed two anti-aircraft systems "Pantsyr" and other defense equipment.

How the Russians are trying to protect the Crimean bridge

As you can see on the new satellite images, the Russians are actively strengthening the defensive structures around the bridge.

Russia began deploying barges on the southern side of the bridge back in May to protect the structure and shipping channel from possible Ukrainian attacks. The previously installed barriers were damaged by storms, the monitoring channel notes. Share

By June, protective measures were reinforced with additional barges and boom barriers installed along the bridge.

However, according to new satellite images from September 29, the number of barges has increased significantly, and two Pantsir air defense systems have been spotted near the bridge.

GUR intends to destroy the Crimean Bridge

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean bridge again in 2024.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasized. Share