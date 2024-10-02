The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are preparing for a possible massive attack on the Crimean Bridge. In particular, in the area of the crossing, they placed two anti-aircraft systems "Pantsyr" and other defense equipment.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation is actively preparing for a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge by deploying two Pantsir air defense systems and other defense equipment.
- Ukraine intends to destroy the Crimean bridge, considering it one of the main goals in the war with the Russian Federation. Preparations for the operation to destroy it are already underway.
- Barges and defense systems were placed around the bridge to protect it from possible Ukrainian attacks.
- According to journalists, Ukraine can use long-range ATACMS missiles to destroy the Crimean bridge during 2024.
How the Russians are trying to protect the Crimean bridge
As you can see on the new satellite images, the Russians are actively strengthening the defensive structures around the bridge.
By June, protective measures were reinforced with additional barges and boom barriers installed along the bridge.
However, according to new satellite images from September 29, the number of barges has increased significantly, and two Pantsir air defense systems have been spotted near the bridge.
GUR intends to destroy the Crimean Bridge
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.
He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.
According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean bridge again in 2024.
Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.
