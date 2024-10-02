The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening
Category
World
Publication date

The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening

The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are preparing for a possible massive attack on the Crimean Bridge. In particular, in the area of the crossing, they placed two anti-aircraft systems "Pantsyr" and other defense equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation is actively preparing for a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge by deploying two Pantsir air defense systems and other defense equipment.
  • Ukraine intends to destroy the Crimean bridge, considering it one of the main goals in the war with the Russian Federation. Preparations for the operation to destroy it are already underway.
  • Barges and defense systems were placed around the bridge to protect it from possible Ukrainian attacks.
  • According to journalists, Ukraine can use long-range ATACMS missiles to destroy the Crimean bridge during 2024.

How the Russians are trying to protect the Crimean bridge

As you can see on the new satellite images, the Russians are actively strengthening the defensive structures around the bridge.

Russia began deploying barges on the southern side of the bridge back in May to protect the structure and shipping channel from possible Ukrainian attacks. The previously installed barriers were damaged by storms, the monitoring channel notes.

By June, protective measures were reinforced with additional barges and boom barriers installed along the bridge.

However, according to new satellite images from September 29, the number of barges has increased significantly, and two Pantsir air defense systems have been spotted near the bridge.

GUR intends to destroy the Crimean Bridge

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean bridge again in 2024.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasized.

Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia trying to protect Crimean Bridge in any possible way, DIU speaker says
Crimean bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kerch bridge lives out its days ― ATESH showed eloquent photos
The condition of the Kerch Bridge is rapidly deteriorating
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How the Russians are destroying the Crimean Bridge with their own hands — the response of the Armed Forces Navy
How the Russians are destroying the Crimean Bridge with their own hands — the response of the Armed Forces Navy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?