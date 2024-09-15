How the Russians are destroying the Crimean Bridge with their own hands — the response of the Armed Forces Navy

The Russian army independently destroys the Crimean Bridge by transporting military equipment. At the same time, the occupiers do not plan to repair the bridge.

What is the current situation with the Crimean bridge

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Crimean bridge will begin to collapse even more, because the Russians need to increase the logistical load with the help of the structure.

Currently, the Russians do not have much choice regarding logistics in the occupied Crimea. Ferries do not operate. It is not clear when they will work. One ferry is at anchor, and the other is waiting for repairs. Therefore, they do not have much choice. There is currently no verified information that the Russians have launched a railway through the temporarily occupied territories to Crimea. That is why the logistical load on the Crimean bridge will increase. This is a process that cannot be avoided, — explained serviceman Dmytro Pletenchuk. Share

Pletenchuk also noted that the Crimean bridge currently needs repair, and due to the increased logistical load, it will begin to collapse even more.

The Russians will be forced to increase transportation through the Crimean bridge. They have no choice and they will not avoid it. Accordingly, due to these loads, the Crimean bridge will begin to crumble even more, — assured the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

GUR intends to destroy the Crimean bridge

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but the intelligence and other specialized Ukrainian agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean Bridge again in 2024.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasized. Share

Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.