How the Russians are destroying the Crimean Bridge with their own hands — the response of the Armed Forces Navy

The Russian army independently destroys the Crimean Bridge by transporting military equipment. At the same time, the occupiers do not plan to repair the bridge.
Points of attention
- The Russians are actively transporting military equipment across the Crimean bridge, which causes its destruction due to increased logistical load.
- Ukrainian intelligence is preparing an operation to destroy the Crimean bridge, which remains the main goal and objective of the war against the Russian Federation.
- It is predicted that Ukraine may use long-range ATACMS missiles to attack the Crimean Bridge in 2024 with the aim of destroying the structure.
- An increase in the logistical load on the bridge accelerates its destruction and limits the possibility of repair, as confirmed by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Crimean bridge remains an objective of military strategic importance, which is discussed as one of the main goals of Ukrainian military forces and intelligence.
What is the current situation with the Crimean bridge
According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Crimean bridge will begin to collapse even more, because the Russians need to increase the logistical load with the help of the structure.
Pletenchuk also noted that the Crimean bridge currently needs repair, and due to the increased logistical load, it will begin to collapse even more.
GUR intends to destroy the Crimean bridge
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.
He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but the intelligence and other specialized Ukrainian agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.
According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean Bridge again in 2024.
Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-