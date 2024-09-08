The Kerch bridge lives out its days ― ATESH showed eloquent photos

As representatives of the ATESH partisan movement report, the destruction of the structures of the elements of the Crimean Bridge is taking place right now.

The condition of the Kerch Bridge is rapidly deteriorating

As the partisans managed to find out, as of today, the bridge needs urgent repairs, as some structures have already begun to crumble.

According to representatives of ATESH, no one gives the bridge proper care.

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

The Kerch bridge is living out its days. An ATESH agent scouted the Crimean bridge and reported that it needed urgent repair. As a result of the received damage, the structural elements of the bridge are degraded, which leads to the collapse of its individual parts. The attitude towards his condition is becoming even more disdainful, no one pays him due attention, - says the message of the partisans. Share

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

In addition, it is emphasized that the number of air defense systems in Crimea continues to decrease, which means that the Crimea bridge is becoming more and more vulnerable.

ATESH promised to continue monitoring strategically important sites on the peninsula and report important data for planning further operations.

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

GUR intends to destroy the Crimean bridge

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean Bridge again in 2024.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasized. Share

Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.