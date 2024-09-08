The Kerch bridge lives out its days ― ATESH showed eloquent photos

As representatives of the ATESH partisan movement report, the destruction of the structures of the elements of the Crimean Bridge is taking place right now.
Points of attention
- The Kerch bridge needs urgent repair, but the occupying Russian authorities are in no hurry to do so.
- The number of air defense complexes in the occupied Crimea is rapidly decreasing, the city is becoming more vulnerable.
- Journalists assume that in 2024, Ukraine will attack the Crimean Bridge with ATACMS long-range missiles.
The condition of the Kerch Bridge is rapidly deteriorating
As the partisans managed to find out, as of today, the bridge needs urgent repairs, as some structures have already begun to crumble.
According to representatives of ATESH, no one gives the bridge proper care.
In addition, it is emphasized that the number of air defense systems in Crimea continues to decrease, which means that the Crimea bridge is becoming more and more vulnerable.
ATESH promised to continue monitoring strategically important sites on the peninsula and report important data for planning further operations.
GUR intends to destroy the Crimean bridge
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.
He also added that the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.
According to foreign journalists, Ukraine may attack the Crimean Bridge again in 2024.
Journalists also suggested that Ukraine could use ATACMS long-range missiles to destroy the bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-