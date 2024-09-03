According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is bringing a huge number of air defense systems to the territory of the occupied Crimea and at the same time erecting a "mysterious structure" next to the illegally built Crimean bridge.

What is known about the activities of the Russian occupiers in the area of the Crimean Bridge

The peninsula is packed with air defense systems as much as possible. Because it has not only a pragmatic meaning for the occupiers, but also a symbolic one. They sacralized both the Crimean Bridge and the Crimea itself. In fact, Russian aggression in Ukraine began with Crimea. And for them, this is a key location, - explains Pletenchuk. Share

According to him, the aggressor country turned the occupied peninsula into a base for the southern group of its criminal army.

Here, the command of the Russian occupiers is rebuilding units that suffered losses as a result of the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

In addition, various types of training are conducted on the territory of the occupied Crimea.

Pletenchuk emphasized that currently Russia has transferred all the air defense systems in stock to Crimea.

Crimean bridge

Today, on the peninsula, the Russians use all available anti-aircraft systems of various ranges. We are also talking about the S-300, S-400, and even S-500 systems. Currently, there is no information about the mysterious structure that the Russians are building near the Crimean Bridge. It can be a defensive or technical facility, or a transition, - emphasized the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

For what purpose can the Russian Federation build an additional structure near the Crimean Bridge

There is an opinion that perhaps these barriers are being built by the occupiers to protect the bridge from storms.

At the same time, according to Pletenchuk, the storm season is already approaching, so the probability that the invaders will have time to complete these structures before it starts this year is very low.

So, according to the spokesman, the question arises: will this structure withstand the weather conditions that will occur in the Kerch Strait for the next six months - from mid-autumn.