According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the mysterious structure, which, according to monitoring channels, the Russian occupiers are erecting near the Crimean Bridge, may be an additional, backup overpass.

What is known about the construction by the Russian occupiers of another crossing near the Crimean Bridge

In fact, the construction of this object is a little surprising. Perhaps they are going to partially duplicate the Crimean bridge - for now this is only an assumption, Pletenchuk emphasized. Share

According to him, the mysterious structure being built by the Russian occupiers near the Crimean bridge is not fundamental, and the illegally built Crimean bridge itself is constantly under threat of attacks.

At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the approach of the storm season, certain weather conditions in the Kerch Strait, which usually begin in mid-autumn.

Construction near the Crimean Bridge

In fact, we have more questions than answers regarding the purpose of this next illegal extension, Pletenchuk adds. Share

He explained that the Russians cannot fully use the Crimean bridge.

In particular, they still cannot use the railway that passes through the bridge after last year's strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean Bridge.

If they changed the car part after damage, it was relatively easy, but with the railway, the situation is more complicated. And the security part is that in case of an air alert, any threats, the bridge is blocked. The very method of control and passage through the bridge adds quite a lot of discomfort to the rest of illegal tourists... In any case, work is constantly ongoing and at some point this object will cease to exist, - emphasizes the spokesman of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Share

Pletenchuk noted that the Russian occupiers placed at least 2 barricades in the area of the Crimean Bridge.

What is known about the situation in the Black and Azov seas

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the situation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas remains stable.

Combat ships of the Black Sea Fleet are located at the Novorossiysk base station.

Most of the Black Sea, which has been freed from the Russians, remains a gray area - despite the fact that the enemy's ship-boat component is absent, its aviation continues to operate there. For example, enemy aircraft still dominate the air on the western and southern coasts of Crimea. This is a temporary phenomenon, but the situation has also changed, Pletenchuk emphasizes. Share

He clarified that the Russian reconnaissance aircraft is actively operating in the northern part of Crimea and in the area of the southern mainland part of the peninsula.

In addition, the representative of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation on the Kinburn Spit.

There are a small number of settlements, they are scattered along the spit, there are several locations "in one street". Of course, they try to use all available civilian infrastructure, - explains the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy. Share