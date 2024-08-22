According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the mysterious structure, which, according to monitoring channels, the Russian occupiers are erecting near the Crimean Bridge, may be an additional, backup overpass.
What is known about the construction by the Russian occupiers of another crossing near the Crimean Bridge
According to him, the mysterious structure being built by the Russian occupiers near the Crimean bridge is not fundamental, and the illegally built Crimean bridge itself is constantly under threat of attacks.
At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the approach of the storm season, certain weather conditions in the Kerch Strait, which usually begin in mid-autumn.
He explained that the Russians cannot fully use the Crimean bridge.
In particular, they still cannot use the railway that passes through the bridge after last year's strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean Bridge.
Pletenchuk noted that the Russian occupiers placed at least 2 barricades in the area of the Crimean Bridge.
What is known about the situation in the Black and Azov seas
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the situation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas remains stable.
Combat ships of the Black Sea Fleet are located at the Novorossiysk base station.
He clarified that the Russian reconnaissance aircraft is actively operating in the northern part of Crimea and in the area of the southern mainland part of the peninsula.
In addition, the representative of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation on the Kinburn Spit.
This spit is a very important object, both for the Armed Forces and for the enemy. From it, you can control the Dnieper-Buzka estuary and exits from the ports of the Mykolaiv region. The enemy is also attacking the southern part of Mykolaiv and the Kherson region from the spit.
