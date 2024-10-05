When the situation at the front may change dramatically — an expert's forecast

According to military and political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, during the current year the Russian invaders will try to continue their active offensive, but in 2025 their pace will not just slow down - they may even lose the captured Ukrainian territories.

The offensive of the Russian army cannot last forever

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, the aggressor country currently has an extremely modest set of goals on the front.

It is important to understand that there is no regional center in this list.

The Russian occupying forces do not have the ability to confidently implement them. At the same time, having a total numerical advantage in the combat zone — more than 550 thousand people. And this hints at a clear depletion of striking and offensive capabilities, — the expert emphasized.

Oleksandr Kovalenko also predicted that after the capture of Vugledar, the Russian army will try to occupy Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrayinka, "but this is a stage of very long-term battles in the fields."

How the events around Pokrovsk will develop

According to the observer, as of today, Russia does not even dream of capturing Pokrovsk, because for this a southern flank must be formed, but at the moment the enemy has not even closed the left-bank pocket along the Vovcha River.

In addition, Selidove is like a bone in the throat of the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction, and the battles for it will be no less exhausting for them than for Vugledar, Kovalenko explains.

According to the expert, the battles in Toretsk for the Russian invaders are now taking place in much more difficult conditions.

Chasiv Yar becomes an extremely difficult target for them, and in Vovchansk, the enemy not only did not expand their "success", but also lost control over the Aggregate Plant.

It is also worth noting that British intelligence suggests that the Russian army will try to capture the settlement of Velika Novosilka in the Zaporizhzhia region.