There might not have been a full-scale invasion of Russia. Johnson surprised with a new statement

According to former British leader Boris Johnson, if Donald Trump had remained the president of the USA, he would not have allowed a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

How Johnson evaluates Trump's policy

The British politician emphasized that from Putin's point of view there was a real risk that Trump would interpret an attack on a European country as an insult to the USA and the world order.

Against this background, he "could resort to tough measures."

What is important to understand is that the Republican leader himself often points out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine took place when he was not the president of the United States, but during the presidency of Barack Obama in 2014 and Joe Biden in 2022.

According to Boris Johnson, it really wasn't a coincidence.

One of Trump's virtues is his utter unpredictability. That's one of the reasons why I look at how he actually handled international affairs and compare it to what people say about him… He sent out 60 Russian spies (after the Salisbury poisoning). He was much tougher on Syria than the Democratic administration. He was tougher on the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran), and then he gave the Javelin missile to the Ukrainians. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson (Photo: facebook.com/borisjohnson)

What can Ukraine expect from Trump this time

According to Boris Johnson, Ukraine does not need to fear the return of a Republican to the White House.

It is very, very important that we understand that Ukraine's struggle is absolutely existential for freedom and democracy in Europe, and if Ukraine is defeated, it will be an absolute disaster. And he understands it, said the former British leader. Share

According to Boris Johnson, Donald Trump will not want to go down in history as the man who began his second presidential term by making the Soviet Union great, not America.