According to former British leader Boris Johnson, if Donald Trump had remained the president of the USA, he would not have allowed a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Johnson believes that Ukraine should not be afraid of a possible return of Trump to the post of US president.
- Donald Trump has a reputation as an unpredictable politician, and this could help Ukraine win the war.
- Boris Johnson's memoirs aroused considerable public interest long before their publication.
How Johnson evaluates Trump's policy
The British politician emphasized that from Putin's point of view there was a real risk that Trump would interpret an attack on a European country as an insult to the USA and the world order.
Against this background, he "could resort to tough measures."
What is important to understand is that the Republican leader himself often points out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine took place when he was not the president of the United States, but during the presidency of Barack Obama in 2014 and Joe Biden in 2022.
According to Boris Johnson, it really wasn't a coincidence.
What can Ukraine expect from Trump this time
According to Boris Johnson, Ukraine does not need to fear the return of a Republican to the White House.
According to Boris Johnson, Donald Trump will not want to go down in history as the man who began his second presidential term by making the Soviet Union great, not America.
It's important to understand that Johnson's memoir, Unleashed, sparked heated debate in London even before it was released on October 10.
