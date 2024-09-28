Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, replaced US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who cynically accused the European Union of insufficient aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The European Union provided significant aid to Ukraine after the beginning of the Russian invasion.
- It is about more than 130 billion dollars.
- In addition, Brussels granted the country candidate status and the prospect of membership, which is an important political signal.
Trump once again angered the EU authorities
Josep Borrell drew attention to the fact that the help that official Brussels provided to Ukraine after the start of the Russian full-scale invasion is truly large-scale.
According to the diplomat, the military part of the aid provided by the EU countries amounts to 45 billion euros, which is less than what the USA provides, but at the same time "is not a small amount."
Moreover, it is emphasized that in the political dimension, the European Union gave Ukraine the status of a candidate country and the prospect of membership.
Josep Borrell also noted that this was "unthinkable" before the start of a full-scale Russian war.
It is also impossible to ignore the fact that Brussels continues to provide Ukraine with enormous aid, accepting almost five million refugees.
What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump
On September 27, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
They held talks at Trump Tower in New York.
According to the Republican, he and Zelensky are going to "discuss it and see what they can come up with."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he and Trump "share a view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped."
