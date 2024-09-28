Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, replaced US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who cynically accused the European Union of insufficient aid to Ukraine.

Trump once again angered the EU authorities

Josep Borrell drew attention to the fact that the help that official Brussels provided to Ukraine after the start of the Russian full-scale invasion is truly large-scale.

I heard one of the American candidates say that the Europeans are not doing their part. Good, but everything we do for Ukraine — in the military, economic, financial, humanitarian dimensions — is more than you (Americans — ed.). This is already more than 130 billion euros. Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

According to the diplomat, the military part of the aid provided by the EU countries amounts to 45 billion euros, which is less than what the USA provides, but at the same time "is not a small amount."

Moreover, it is emphasized that in the political dimension, the European Union gave Ukraine the status of a candidate country and the prospect of membership.

Josep Borrell also noted that this was "unthinkable" before the start of a full-scale Russian war.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that Brussels continues to provide Ukraine with enormous aid, accepting almost five million refugees.

What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump

On September 27, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

They held talks at Trump Tower in New York.

I am honored that the president is with us, and he has been through a lot," Trump said, referring to Zelensky, The Guardian reported. Share

According to the Republican, he and Zelensky are going to "discuss it and see what they can come up with."