How Trump will negotiate with Putin regarding Ukraine — Pompeo's explanation

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, it will not be a problem to personally negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pompeo recalled an interesting fact about Trump and Ukraine

The American diplomat drew attention to the fact that during the 4 years of his work with President Donald Trump, Putin "did not take a single inch of Ukrainian land."

Pompeo also added that the dictator occupied the fifth part of Ukraine, including Crimea, during the presidency of Barack Obama.

According to the former secretary of state, Trump's team provided defense systems to Ukraine even before the war, which allegedly deterred the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation from invading.

However, just a few months after Trump left office, Putin again began killing Ukrainians and seizing new territories. When you try to predict what Putin will do in the event of a Trump presidency, you can expect the deterrence model we've built to be much more powerful for him than the weakness he saw under the Obama and Biden presidencies. Mike Pompeo Former US Secretary of State

Trump is ready for negotiations with Putin

According to an American diplomat, the Republican leader was negotiating with many people who were killing Americans.

Pompeo said he had spoken to the Taliban who killed his friends.

I met with Kim, who recently took the life of an American citizen — while holding him hostage in North Korea. Who destroyed tens of thousands of his compatriots. Yes, you often have to talk to bad people, because they are the source of the biggest troubles, he said.

Mike Pompeo emphasized that the leaders of countries sometimes have to deal with the worst criminals in the world and it is simply unavoidable.