Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, it will not be a problem to personally negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump is ready for personal negotiations with the Russian dictator Putin regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Pompeo talked about the model of deterrence of Russia.
- The diplomat emphasizes that the leaders of countries sometimes have to deal with the worst criminals in the world, but this is part of their job.
Pompeo recalled an interesting fact about Trump and Ukraine
The American diplomat drew attention to the fact that during the 4 years of his work with President Donald Trump, Putin "did not take a single inch of Ukrainian land."
Pompeo also added that the dictator occupied the fifth part of Ukraine, including Crimea, during the presidency of Barack Obama.
According to the former secretary of state, Trump's team provided defense systems to Ukraine even before the war, which allegedly deterred the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation from invading.
Trump is ready for negotiations with Putin
According to an American diplomat, the Republican leader was negotiating with many people who were killing Americans.
Pompeo said he had spoken to the Taliban who killed his friends.
Mike Pompeo emphasized that the leaders of countries sometimes have to deal with the worst criminals in the world and it is simply unavoidable.
More on the topic
