Zelenskyi disclosed unexpected details of the negotiations with Trump

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he recently managed to hold talks with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The head of state noted that the republican was very sympathetic.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader declared Trump's commitment to Ukraine.
- Zelensky admitted that he still does not understand certain scandalous statements of the republican.
- The President of Ukraine will soon familiarize Biden, Harris and Trump with his peace plan.
Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump — what is known
As the head of state noted, this conversation took place two months ago.
During it, Donald Trump "was very sympathetic", and also told Volodymyr Zelensky that he understands how difficult it is to survive during a war.
American journalists also asked Zelensky how he feels about Donald Trump's latest scandalous statements regarding Ukraine.
The head of state frankly admitted that he does not understand these accusations, because he does not know what the republican meant.
Zelensky will introduce his peace plan to Biden, Harris and Trump
The head of state emphasized that, first of all, he intends to share a peace plan for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine with American leader Joe Biden.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it will also be honest and correct to share this peace plan with the two candidates for the post of president of the USA — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that many things depend on the US Congress, so he plans to present a peace plan there as well.
It is important to understand that only after this the peace plan will be shown to the people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-