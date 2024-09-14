Zelenskyi disclosed unexpected details of the negotiations with Trump
Zelenskyi disclosed unexpected details of the negotiations with Trump


Source:  CNN

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he recently managed to hold talks with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The head of state noted that the republican was very sympathetic.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian leader declared Trump's commitment to Ukraine.
  • Zelensky admitted that he still does not understand certain scandalous statements of the republican.
  • The President of Ukraine will soon familiarize Biden, Harris and Trump with his peace plan.

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump — what is known

As the head of state noted, this conversation took place two months ago.

During it, Donald Trump "was very sympathetic", and also told Volodymyr Zelensky that he understands how difficult it is to survive during a war.

I had a phone conversation with Donald Trump and he was very supportive, we had a good conversation. We are talking about a conversation about two months ago. He understands how difficult it is to survive during a war. That is why I want to share this plan (regarding the end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — ed.) to hear his reaction.





President of Ukraine

American journalists also asked Zelensky how he feels about Donald Trump's latest scandalous statements regarding Ukraine.

The head of state frankly admitted that he does not understand these accusations, because he does not know what the republican meant.

But my position is that the pre-election period and pre-election statements are pre-election statements. Sometimes they are not very real. These statements, of course, made us worry about our people, — noted the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky will introduce his peace plan to Biden, Harris and Trump

The head of state emphasized that, first of all, he intends to share a peace plan for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine with American leader Joe Biden.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it will also be honest and correct to share this peace plan with the two candidates for the post of president of the USA — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that many things depend on the US Congress, so he plans to present a peace plan there as well.

It is important to understand that only after this the peace plan will be shown to the people.



