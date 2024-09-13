The Russian Federation's plan to end the war against Ukraine may include several key points, including the creation of a "demilitarized zone" on Ukrainian territory and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO. Such a statement was made by the candidate for vice president of the USA from the Republican Party JD Vance.
Trump explained what his plan for ending the war would be
According to Vance, Donald Trump, in the event of his return to the White House, is not going to continue the policy of the current President Joe Biden's administration regarding aid to Ukraine.
Vance also noted that the proposed demilitarized zone would be "heavily fortified" to protect Ukraine from a new invasion by the Russian Federation.
In addition, it is emphasized that within the framework of the peace plan, Ukraine will retain its independence in exchange for neutrality — this means that Ukraine will not join NATO or other "allied institutions."
According to a Trump associate, the current demarcation line will remain, which means that Ukraine will not regain the territory currently occupied by Russia.
Vance found a reason to complain about Ukraine
As the republican noted, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation "should not have invaded" Ukraine.
Despite this, he also added that "Ukrainians have a lot of problems with corruption", but did not explain how this is related to Russia's aggression.
According to Vance, the war between Ukraine and Russia cannot be viewed as a battle between good and evil, and the support of the United States of Ukraine as "a great humanitarian mission of our time."
