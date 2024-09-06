Official Washington harshly criticized the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his statements regarding "support" of certain candidates for the post of president of the USA.
The states were outraged that Putin was evaluating the course of the presidential race in the United States
John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council, made a statement on this occasion.
He demands that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin stop interfering in the presidential elections in the USA, and also refrain from public evaluations of the candidates.
Journalists asked Kirby how he feels about Putin choosing to support Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump.
According to him, official Washington would be "very grateful" if Putin "A: stopped talking about the elections, and B: stopped meddling in them."
What exactly did Putin say about Harris?
Unexpectedly for everyone, the dictator mentioned that the current US President Joe Biden, having withdrawn from the presidential race, asked all his voters to support the candidacy of Harris.
After that, the illegitimate president said that he would also "support" the candidate from the Democrats, but "will respect the choice of the American people."
What's more, he added that Harris has an "infectious laugh", so she is "doing well".
