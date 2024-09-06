Putin angered the US with strange statements about Harris and Trump
Putin angered the US with strange statements about Harris and Trump

The White House
Putin
Official Washington harshly criticized the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his statements regarding "support" of certain candidates for the post of president of the USA.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin caused outrage in the United States with his statements of support for Harris.
  • Official Washington demands from Putin to stop interfering in the election process in the USA.
  • Putin unexpectedly began to criticize Donald Trump.

The states were outraged that Putin was evaluating the course of the presidential race in the United States

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council, made a statement on this occasion.

He demands that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin stop interfering in the presidential elections in the USA, and also refrain from public evaluations of the candidates.

Journalists asked Kirby how he feels about Putin choosing to support Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump.

Putin should stop talking about elections, period. He should not favor anyone one way or the other. The only people who should determine who will be the next president of the United States is the American people.

John Kirby

Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council

According to him, official Washington would be "very grateful" if Putin "A: stopped talking about the elections, and B: stopped meddling in them."

What exactly did Putin say about Harris?

Unexpectedly for everyone, the dictator mentioned that the current US President Joe Biden, having withdrawn from the presidential race, asked all his voters to support the candidacy of Harris.

After that, the illegitimate president said that he would also "support" the candidate from the Democrats, but "will respect the choice of the American people."

Incumbent Biden, who was dropped from the race, encouraged all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. "Well, we will do the same — we will support it," Putin said cynically.

What's more, he added that Harris has an "infectious laugh", so she is "doing well".

Trump has introduced more sanctions and restrictions on Russia than any president before him. If Mrs. Harris is well, she may refrain from this, said the dictator.

